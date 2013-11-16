Champps closes 3 locations, Shirellda Terry dedication, Win Cavs vs Heat tickets

Several local food and sports lovers are shocked to learn that Champps Amerciana is abruptly shutting down three locations. Saturday, November 16, is the last chance for customers to experience Champps in the Cleveland market.

The East Cleveland Public Library renamed their teen department in honor of Shirellda Helen Terry. Shirellda Terry was a local teen found murdered this year in the East Cleveland area. Staff of the library say that Shirellda was a frequent patron, an avid reader and a tutor for young students.

