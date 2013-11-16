Man shot and robbed on his way to a downtown club

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting which occurred on Saturday, November 16, at 12:55 a.m. on East 13th St and St. Clair Ave. in a parking lot near Club Vada.

A 31-year-old victim states that he had just parked his vehicle and was walking toward the club when he was approached by two males in the parking lot.

He states that the men came up behind him and said "You know what it is. Give it up."

The victim told officers that he gave the men his wallet, leather Miami Heat jacket, cell phone and his gold chain.

After the victim gave them everything he had, one of the suspects fired two shots, one of which hit him in his left leg.

Both the victim and an eyewitness say that the suspects fled in what is described as a dark silver four door vehicle, resembling either a Honda or Volkswagon with tinted windows.

The victim's gold chain was recovered at the scene and he was taken to Metro Health for treatment.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.