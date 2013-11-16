Irving carries Cavs past Washington

Kyrie Irving scored 41 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 103-96 win over the Wizards in DC. Irving scored nine in overtime to put Cleveland over the top. The 41 points matched a career-high for Irving.
Tristan Thompson had another double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Bynum played 21 minutes and scored six points.
Cleveland improved to 4-7 with the win, it was their first road victory of the season and snapped a nine game losing streak on the road that went back to last year.
