Zips survive against UMass

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Kyle Pohl passed for 208 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score to help Akron to a 14-13 victory over Massachusetts in Mid-American Conference football action on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Pohl, who completed 20-of-33 passes, hit Jawon Chisholm in the endzone with a 17-yard strike to make the game's final margin with 9:49 remaining. Chisholm had three catches for 37 yards, with the 17-yard TD grab being his longest of the day.



Zach D'Orazio and Fransohn Bickley paced the Akron (4-7, 3-4 MAC) receivers with six catches apiece. D'Orazio had 82 yards and Bickley 55.



Massachusetts (1-9, 1-5 MAC) took a 13-7 lead after closing out a nine-play, 91-yard drive with a two-yard pass from Mike Wegzyn to Rob Blanchflower with 6:58 to go in the third quarter.



Wegzyn was 4-of-7 passing for 76 yards and one interception, while A.J. Doyle completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 75 yards and one INT.



After fumbling and turning over the ball during each of its first three possessions of the day, Akron held a 7-6 edge at intermission.



UMass scored first when Brendon Levengood hit a 37-yard field goal with 32 seconds left in the first quarter, and Kyle Pohl's 10-yard scamper into the endzone gave UA a 7-3 lead about 2 minutes into the second period.



Levengood was true on a 33-yard field goal with 9:56 to play in the second quarter to pull the Minutemen to within 7-6.



Jatavis Brown led the UA defense with 13 tackles, followed by C.J. Mizell's 10. Malachi Freeman and Anthony Holmes each had one interception. Freeman was also credited with three pass breakups.



Following a week off, the Zips close the regular season at home versus Toledo on Nov. 29. A kickoff time is TBD pending a television assignment.



Zips Notebook: Akron won its second-straight outing and for the third time in four games ... the Zips posted their fourth victory in a season for the first time since 2007, when it went 4-8 (3-5 MAC) ... CB Malachi Freeman made his third interception of the season and has been credited with 12 pass breakups this year ... QB Kyle Pohl scored his third rushing TD of the season ... RB Jawon Chisholm had his first TD catch of the year ... LB Jatavis Brown had his third-straight double-digit tackle game.