Final farewell to Christina Adkins

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the remains found Oct. 10 belong to Christina Adkins.

New accusations against a sex offender, already charged with two cold case murders, are being revealed.

On October 26, family and friends of Ashley Summers will be holding a candlelight vigil and march for two missing girls from the west side, Ashley Summers and Christina Kleckner.

Friends and family gathered Friday evening to remember Christina Adkins. Adkins went missing in 1995 and was recently identified by police.

Friends, family and community members gathered at the spot where Christina Adkins was last seen some 18 years ago, hand in hand, holding candles, honoring her memory. "It's been good to have closure, but

The family of Christina Adkins held a memorial service for her on Sunday, October 27 at the Scranton Road Bible Church.

The suspect accused in two cold case murders was in court Wednesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Sex offender accused in cold case killings goes before a judge

The McDonald's marquee across from the Craciun Berry Funeral Home on Detroit Road reads "Rest In Peace Christy".

Finally.

It's a tangible sign that says the latest chapter in the Christina Adkins story continues to weigh heavily on the psyche of an entire community.

"It's hard. It's hard to let her go," said family friend, Janice Brozek.

18-year-old Adkins was five months pregnant when she disappeared on Cleveland's west side. She was last seen on W 25th St. on January 1995.

On Saturday, her funeral card said "finally found"…October 11, 2013.

That's when police found Adkins' remains near Interstate 90 and I-176.

"This is a long 18 years of suffering and torment and to have the ending she did," said Teresa Cartwright, speaking for Christy's mother, Debbie Marmol.

Marmol showed 19 Action News a pendent she'll be wearing now with some of Christy's ashes.

"It will never come off my neck," said Marmol, as they gave Christy the goodbye no one wanted but the one she deserved.

"At least she's not laying in a hole anymore," said Brozek.

Adkin's remains were properly presented in a purple urn on Saturday. Everything in her honor at the funeral home, in fact, was purple. "That was Adkins favorite color," said Bozek and added, "We know she's in heaven. I know she's resting now. We know where she's at."

Some consolation also comes from knowing where Elias Acevedo is. Charged with Adkins murder, he is finally in custody.

Christina Adkins' family has a funeral fund set up at First Merit Bank.

