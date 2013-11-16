Monsters lose in shoot out to Hamilton

J.T. Wyman's shorthanded goal in the third period forced overtime and ultimately a shootout, but the Lake Erie Monsters (8-6-0-1) fell 3-2 to the Hamilton Bulldogs (6-7-0-3) in a shootout Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The shootout loss extends the Monsters unbeaten-in-regulation streak to four games, and the team concluded their three-games-in-three-nights stretch with five of a possible six points. Saturday's game was witnessed firsthand by 7,805 fans at The Q. Wyman and Garrett Meurs scored for the Monsters; for Meurs, it was his first professional goal.

Nathan Beaulieu scored the game's first goal, putting Hamilton on the board at 7:34 of the opening period. Beaulieu snapped a puck from the left circle on a power play.

In the second period, the Monsters generated a tying goal on a rush up the ice. Mikael Tam fed the puck to Mark Olver in the high slot, then a pass was handed off to Meurs, who sent a puck top-shelf to the far corner of the net at 7:56. Meurs first goal tied the game at 1-1.

Hamilton regained a one-goal lead when Louis Leblanc scored to make it a 2-1 game at 14:27. During a delayed penalty situation, Leblanc sent a wrist shot top-shelf through traffic from the left circle.

The game remained 2-1 in Hamilton's favor into the third period, but with the Monsters shorthanded, they managed to tie the game. J.T. Wyman ended up with the puck after a Hamilton turnover in the neutral zone, streaked toward the goal alone, and capitalized on his opportunity at the 5:30 mark, tying the game for the Monsters after a series of stickhandling moves in front of the goal.

In overtime, the Monsters penalty kill was put to the test and was successful, while Calvin Pickard came up with five saves in the extra frame to force a shootout.

In the shootout, one shooter managed to score: Hamilton's Gabriel Dumont. Hamilton goalie Dustin Tokarski foiled all five Monsters attempts, while Pickard stopped four of five Hamilton shooters. Dumont's shootout tally secured the win for the Bulldogs.

Pickard is 5-4-1 after the shootout loss; he stopped 33 of 35 shots in the game. Tokarski is 5-3-1 after the win; he stopped 28 of 30 Monsters shots for the Bulldogs.

The Monsters are in action Thursday night at 7:00 PM when they welcome the Oklahoma City Barons to The Q.

NOTES: The Monsters are 3-0-0-1 over their last four games, 5-2-0-1 against the North Division, and 2-0-0-1 against Hamilton this season… Pickard has now stopped seven-of-eight shootout attempts against him this season… Wyman has goals in back-to-back games; the seventh time a Monster has scored goals in back-to-back games this season… The Monsters were 0-4 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill… With an assist, Olver has nine points over his last eight games… Wyman joins Bryan Lerg and Brad Malone as Monsters who have scored shorthanded goals this season.