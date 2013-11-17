Severe weather Sunday evening, Champps locations shut down, Canton police search for two men

Good Sunday morning Northeast Ohio!

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for this evening beginning at 7 p.m. Expect severe storms and damaging winds. There is also a possibility of power outages.

TODAY: Warm and windy High: 65

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and severe storms this evening Low: 45

TOMORROW: Breezy, with some showers High: 45

Canton police are still looking for two men who used a garbage truck to ram through the wall of the Stark County Dog Warden's office. Police were dispatched to the Warden's office located on 1801 Mahoning Road NE at 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, November 14.Police have released photos of surveillance video which shows the men inside the office just after midnight. You can see photos on 19ActionNews.com

Cleveland food and sports lovers were shocked to learn that Champps Amerciana shut down three locations. Saturday, November 16, was the last chance for customers to experience Champps in the Cleveland market. The sports bars in Westlake, Valley View and Lyndhurst will no longer be serving customers, although other Champps locations nationwide are said to remain open at this time.

