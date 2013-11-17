Cleveland city worker arrested for DUI after on-duty accident - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland city worker arrested for DUI after on-duty accident

A Cleveland city worker was arrested for driving under the influence after an on-duty car accident  Saturday night.

Cleveland Animal Control Officer William Flynn was arrested for DUI following an accident at 6:00 p.m., on East. 55th Street and Grand Avenue.

Police say Flynn sustained minor injuries. The vehicle also had minor damage.

The other driver reported non-life threatening injuries.
 
Flynn is a part-time Animal Control Officer and will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

