UPDATE: The Ohio State Emergency Operations Center advisory

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated earlier this afternoon in response to severe weather that is projected to impact Ohio. The SEOC coordinates response and recovery efforts of state agencies.

The National Weather Service is advising there is a significant possibility of severe weather outbreaks in Ohio. Winds could reach up to 70 miles per hour with the potential for tornadoes.

Ohio residents are advised to monitor news outlets for information on the storms. Ohioans should also be preparing supplies in the event that there is a loss of power. Preparations could include charging cell phones and reviewing your family's plan for staying safe during severe weather events.

The SEOC assessment room continues to monitor the state's weather conditions, and will monitor response and recovery efforts if Ohio counties are impacted.

