The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch several OH counties

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties, which is in effect until 12 a.m., Monday, November 18:

Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Geauga, Greene, Guernsey, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackso, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Lawrence, Licking, Logan, Lorain, Lucas, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Ottawa, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Portage, Richland, Ross, Sandusky, Scioto, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Washington, Wayne, Wood, Wyandot

A wind advisory is also in effect until 7 a.m., Monday, November 18. Thunderstorms with damaging winds will occur early tonight as a strong cold front crosses the area.

The stronger winds will arrive with and behind the cold front.

The front will reach northeast Ohio between 8 and 10 p.m. and northwest pennsylvania around 10 p.m. or shortly after.

Light weight objects should be secured or they may be blown away. A few branches and power lines may be blown down.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.