Sunday storm causes damage, knocks out power around Northeast Ohio

Strong winds and severe weather causing damage all over Northeast Ohio.

The storm knocked out power to as many as 48,000 customers. Crews worked throughout the night, but a few isolated outages remain.

As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, following counties were most affected by the outages:

Ashtabula 666

Columbiana 397

Cuyahoga 2,716

Erie 540

Lake 286

Lorain 561

Portage 77

Stark 543

Summit 105

If you see any downed power lines, electricity professionals warn to stay away from them and assume they are live and dangerous.

First Energy says in case of a downed power line or another hazardous situation call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) immediately.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.