Sunday storm causes damage, knocks out power around Northeast Ohio

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

Strong winds and severe weather causing damage all over Northeast Ohio.

The storm knocked out power to as many as 48,000 customers. Crews worked throughout the night, but a few isolated outages remain.

As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, following counties were most affected by the outages:

Ashtabula       666

Columbiana    397

Cuyahoga       2,716

Erie                 540

Lake               286

Lorain             561

Portage          77

Stark               543

Summit            105

If you see any downed power lines, electricity professionals warn to stay away from them and  assume they are live and dangerous.

First Energy says in case of a downed power line or another hazardous situation call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) immediately.

