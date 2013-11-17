Severe weather causes Cleveland building to collapse

Cleveland Police confirm that a building has collapsed at 1099 Ivanhoe.

The building is believed to belong to the General Electric Company.

Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Larry Gray reports that demolition had begun on the structure before the storm and that the winds helped to finish the job.

No one was injured as a result of debris flying in the area and crews are working to make sure the streets and sidewalks are safe for pedestrians and drivers.

The area has been roped off and for now traffic is being redirected.

