Browns 20, Bengals 41 -- Postgame notes

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals |
Paul Brown Stadium | Nov. 17, 2013
- With two
interceptions, DB Joe Haden recorded
his first career multiple-interception game, including one he returned 29 yards
for his first career touchdown. He is the first Brown with two interceptions in
a game since DB T.J. Ward at
Jacksonville on Nov. 21, 2010. Haden has three interceptions in the past two
games and 12 interceptions in his career.
- Haden
limited Bengals WR A.J. Green, who
entered today's game second in the NFL in receptions (65) and receiving yards
per game (101.3), to two catches for seven yards. Following the Browns' Week 5
win over the Bengals, Green started a streak of five consecutive 100-yard
receiving games, which was snapped today.
- WR Josh Gordon recorded five receptions
for 125 yards with a touchdown. He hauled in a career-long 74-yard touchdown in
the third quarter. All nine of Gordon's career touchdowns have come from
20-plus yards. He is the first Browns player with four 100-yard receiving games
in a season since WR Braylon Edwards
in 2007.
- QB Jason Campbell completed 27 of 56
passes for 248 yards. His 56 attempts are the third-most in a game in franchise
history (Colt McCoy 61 in 2011 and Brian Sipe 57 in 1981). Campbell
completed a 74-yard touchdown pass, the second-longest completion of his
career, trailing only an 84-yarder at San Diego on January 3, 2010, as a member
of the Washing Redskins. In the first quarter, Campbell threw his first interception of the season, snapping a
streak of 98 consecutive attempts without one dating back to 2012. Prior to
today, his last interception came at San Francisco on Nov. 19 2012, as a member
of the Chicago Bears.
- Campbell's
74-yard touchdown pass to Gordon was the Browns' longest play since a 76-yard
touchdown pass by QB Seneca Wallace
to WR Greg Little on Dec. 18, 2011.
- The
Browns are 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) on fourth downs this season. The 23
fourth-down attempts are the most in club history and the 11 conversions are
tied for the second-most.
- The
Browns are the only NFL team to have not allowed a 100-yard rusher or a
300-yard passer in a game this season.
- TE Jordan Cameron recorded six receptions
and leads the team this season with 56. His reception total is the fourth most
by a Browns player in the first 10 games of a season, and his 629 receiving
yards are the fifth most by a Browns tight end in in the first 10 games of a
season.
- RB Chris Ogbonnaya rushed for a
season-high 69 yards, including a career-long rush of 43 yards in the first
quarter. He added six receptions for 30 yards.
- LT Joe Thomas extended his
consecutive-snaps streak to 6,523, the longest active stretch in the league.
Thomas has started all 106 games and hasn't missed an offensive play since
being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.
- C Alex Mack has started and played in each of
the first 74 games of his career. He hasn't missed an offensive snap during his
career, a stretch of 4,598 plays.
- K Billy Cundiff connected on field goals
of 20 and 28 yards. He is 15 for 17 on the season and has made his last nine
attempts. He has been perfect on field-goal attempts in eight of the team's
nine games.