Browns 20, Bengals 41 -- Postgame notes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals | Paul Brown Stadium | Nov. 17, 2013

  • With two interceptions, DB Joe Haden recorded his first career multiple-interception game, including one he returned 29 yards for his first career touchdown. He is the first Brown with two interceptions in a game since DB T.J. Ward at Jacksonville on Nov. 21, 2010. Haden has three interceptions in the past two games and 12 interceptions in his career.
  • Haden limited Bengals WR A.J. Green, who entered today's game second in the NFL in receptions (65) and receiving yards per game (101.3), to two catches for seven yards. Following the Browns' Week 5 win over the Bengals, Green started a streak of five consecutive 100-yard receiving games, which was snapped today.
  • WR Josh Gordon recorded five receptions for 125 yards with a touchdown. He hauled in a career-long 74-yard touchdown in the third quarter. All nine of Gordon's career touchdowns have come from 20-plus yards. He is the first Browns player with four 100-yard receiving games in a season since WR Braylon Edwards in 2007.
  • QB Jason Campbell completed 27 of 56 passes for 248 yards. His 56 attempts are the third-most in a game in franchise history (Colt McCoy 61 in 2011 and Brian Sipe 57 in 1981). Campbell completed a 74-yard touchdown pass, the second-longest completion of his career, trailing only an 84-yarder at San Diego on January 3, 2010, as a member of the Washing Redskins. In the first quarter, Campbell threw his first interception of the season, snapping a streak of 98 consecutive attempts without one dating back to 2012. Prior to today, his last interception came at San Francisco on Nov. 19 2012, as a member of the Chicago Bears.  
  • Campbell's 74-yard touchdown pass to Gordon was the Browns' longest play since a 76-yard touchdown pass by QB Seneca Wallace to WR Greg Little on Dec. 18, 2011.          

  • The Browns are 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) on fourth downs this season. The 23 fourth-down attempts are the most in club history and the 11 conversions are tied for the second-most.      
  • The Browns are the only NFL team to have not allowed a 100-yard rusher or a 300-yard passer in a game this season.            
  • TE Jordan Cameron recorded six receptions and leads the team this season with 56. His reception total is the fourth most by a Browns player in the first 10 games of a season, and his 629 receiving yards are the fifth most by a Browns tight end in in the first 10 games of a season.    
  • RB Chris Ogbonnaya rushed for a season-high 69 yards, including a career-long rush of 43 yards in the first quarter. He added six receptions for 30 yards.
  • LT Joe Thomas extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 6,523, the longest active stretch in the league. Thomas has started all 106 games and hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.
  • C Alex Mack has started and played in each of the first 74 games of his career. He hasn't missed an offensive snap during his career, a stretch of 4,598 plays.         
  • K Billy Cundiff connected on field goals of 20 and 28 yards. He is 15 for 17 on the season and has made his last nine attempts. He has been perfect on field-goal attempts in eight of the team's nine games.       
