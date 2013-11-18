Deadly Storms, School Cuts, Browns "Sound Off", Win Cavs Tickets

Good Monday morning Northeast Ohio.



A round of deadly storms slammed the Midwest this weekend, leaving behind a huge path of destruction. Our Laura DeMaria is live this morning with a look at the damage.

Beth McLeod is also keeping an eye on the sky as the wind continues to whip across Northeast Ohio.

Possible budget cuts for schools in one Cleveland suburb, and it could mean job losses too. We'll have the details.

Another rough weekend for the Browns, who couldn't claim a victory over the Bengals. Now's your chance to sound off live! Head over to our Facebook page, Tweet us with #19Browns, or text at 41943 using the keyword "soundoff".

Head over to our Facebook page and "like" us for your chance to win tickets to see the Cavs take on the Heat, and a gift card to B Spot at The Q!



19 Action News This Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.