Comedian Drew Carey to be part of Cleveland Rocks New Year's Eve 2013!

Ohio Homecoming and the Cleveland New Year's Eve Alliance announced that comedian and native-son Drew Carey will be part of Cleveland Rocks New Year's Eve 2013 - Electric Ice! Carey joins the celebration after the recent announcement that popular electronic dance music (EDM) band Krewella will headline the night's musical festivities.

"Cleveland is home and I can't imagine a better place to spend the New Year," said Drew Carey. "When I heard what the Ohio Homecoming Group was planning, and that they wanted me to be part of it, my response was 'hell yeah!' So I'm happy to layer-up and party on Public Square with my fellow Clevelanders."

Funny man Drew Carey will deliver the countdown into 2014 for all of Northeast Ohio during the event on December 31 to be broadcast live on CBS Channel 19 Action News from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

"Landing Drew Carey to be part of Cleveland Rocks New Year's Eve is a major win for us," said Ohio Homecoming Managing Partner Alonzo Mitchell. "We've always wanted to work with Drew because of what he's done to shine a light on Cleveland with his success in entertainment, so this is the perfect collaboration for what we're trying to do with this celebration."

Cleveland Rocks New Years Eve 2013 - Electric Ice kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31st on Public Square in downtown Cleveland. The dynamic, festival-like event is FREE and will include food trucks, a beer garden, live ice sculpting, fireworks, live performances headlined by EDM band Krewella and more - all leading up to the countdown to midnight. Newly re-elected Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Ed Fitzgerald are honorary chairpersons for the celebration.

