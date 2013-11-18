North Ridgeville police urge vigilance after daytime home burglaries

On Friday, November 15, police in North Ridgeville responded to Pebble Court, in the Stone Creek subdivision off of Stoney Ridge Road, in reference to three home burglaries.

Thieves hit several homes last Friday and took small things they could easily turn into cash.

Entry was forced through windows and the burglaries appeared to have occurred during the afternoon hours.

Amy Keller lives in the development and so does a Police Officer.



"I am shocked at a very calm and quiet neighborhood. Nothing bad ever happens here. I am very surprised and very scared," said Amy Keller. "That makes it even scarier and that it was done why we were home. I was actually home at the time.

At this time, there are no suspects.

While patrols will be increased, a vigilant neighborhood is the best defense. Anyone with information about these incidents or wanting to report suspicious behavior in your neighborhoods is asked to call the North Ridgeville Police Department at 440-327-2191.

