Deer crashes through condo window in Avon Lake

In an effort to break the logjam over deer culling in Avon Lake, the mayor has suggested a compromise: No culling east of Route 83, culling west of 83.

The overpopulation of deer is not news to anyone who lives in Avon Lake. Damage to shrubbery, yard plantings, and frequent collisions with cars are routine.

However, a resident of the Westwinds development has a unique story. On November 6, a deer crashed through a window on his condo. The end result was furniture overturned and a trail of blood throughout the home.

"This damn deer had come in and he made it into their kitchen. It is easy to see how the buck may have gotten spooked. The area is a tight space, it was being chased he really had no place else to go," said Jean Jackson.

The buck got inside the home and wreaked havoc. Furniture overturned, lamps and ornaments scattered everywhere, and blood on the carpet as well as on the walls.

Avon Lake police responded while the deer was still in the home, and opened a door so the animal could escape.

With all the glass, imagine if someone had been near the window, particularly if it was a young child. This took a professional clean up.

The photographs clearly show the danger that is growing as the city grapples unsuccessfully with what to do to control the exploding deer population.

