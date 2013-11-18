Very Windy, Deadly Tornadoes, Hot Toys For Kids, Win Cavs Tickets

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Partly Cloudy, very windy , temps dropping throughout the day. Chance of shower in the afternoon, mainly East. High: Upper-40s MONDAY NIGHT: Cooler, Mostly cloudy, windy with a chance of rain or snow showers. LOW: Low 30s TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and less windy. High: mid-40s

Communities were reeling in the wake of Sunday's deadly storms that brought death and destruction in Illinois and widespread damage and power outages across the upper Midwest. At least six died as a result of a severe weather system that brought tornadoes to eight states. The National Weather Service stated there were 81 preliminary reports of tornadoes Sunday. Three deaths have been confirmed in Massac County in extreme southern Illinois, across the Ohio River from Paducah, KY, KFVS reported Sunday. Jonathon Monken, the director of the Illinois EMA, said Sunday that 37 more were injured, several critically. AP reported that two of the dead were an elderly man and his sister, whose farmhouse in Minden, IL, was hit by a powerful EF-4 tornado, with winds of 166 to 200 mph.

Long gone are kids who long for old-time toys, the flashbacks from our past that were big last holiday season. This year, it's back to future, with high-tech toys topping many wishlists. Click here for a list!



Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager