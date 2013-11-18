PHOTOS: Wicked winds uproot massive tree in Strongsville

Northeast Ohio was pummeled by a late season storm on Sunday night.

During the height of the storm, top wind gusts were recorded at 56 miles per hour at Hopkins International Airport.

19 Action News viewer Rob sent photos of a massive tree that was uprooted on Howe Road in Strongsville.

We'd love to see your storm aftermath pictures. Simply send them to pics@19actionnews.com.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.