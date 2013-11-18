Police believe suspect in Family Dollar shooting may be linked to other robberies

A 22-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Cleveland. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Ridge Road. Family Dollar would like to pledge up to an additional $5,000 on top of $2,000 CrimeStoppers reward on information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The 22-year-old man who was shot while working at the Family Dollar store on Ridge Road in Cleveland on Sunday evening is in critical, but stable condition at Metro. According to his father, he is going

Still no arrests in Family Dollar shooting despite hefty reward

We're hearing a call for more security at a chain of stores where many of you shop, and it's a call from a man who has seen the danger there -- first-hand.

Former manager at popular chain store speaks out about need for more security

Police have arrested the suspect in the Family Dollar robbery.

The robbery suspect charged in the shooting at a Cleveland Family Dollar was in court on Monday morning.

22-year-old Ryan Dorty pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery. A judge set his bond at $250K.

Dorty allegedly robbed the store on Ridge Road on November 12 before shooting a clerk in the stomach. The store clerk continues to recover at Metro.

Dorty fled the scene following the shooting, and was arrested without incident two days later in the 8300 block of Denison Avenue.

Cleveland police also say Dorty may be a suspect in other robberies on Cleveland's west side and the Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information on Dorty's involvement in other crimes to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5218.

