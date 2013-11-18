Police: Ryan Dorty may be linked to other Cleveland robberies - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police believe suspect in Family Dollar shooting may be linked to other robberies

Ryan Dorty (Source: Cleveland Police) Ryan Dorty (Source: Cleveland Police)

The robbery suspect charged in the shooting at a Cleveland Family Dollar was in court on Monday morning.

22-year-old Ryan Dorty pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery. A judge set his bond at $250K.

Dorty allegedly robbed the store on Ridge Road on November 12 before shooting a clerk in the stomach. The store clerk continues to recover at Metro. 

Dorty fled the scene following the shooting, and was arrested without incident two days later in the 8300 block of Denison Avenue.

Cleveland police also say Dorty may be a suspect in other robberies on Cleveland's west side and the Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information on Dorty's involvement in other crimes to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5218.

