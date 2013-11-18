Strong winds stoke Elyria condo blaze, make for dangerous fire fight

Severe weather hindered firefighting efforts at a condo complex in Elyria on Sunday night.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at the Cambridge Court Townhomes on Prospect Street.

Strong winds, rain and lightning created tremendous problems for firefighters. They actually had what they call a Mayday situation - a firefighter was down with an injury inside the burning building. His fellow firefighters were able to stay with him and get him out safely, and he is okay.

Another firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, but, luckily, he is also fine.

All of this because of those winds that made the fire unpredictable.

The complex suffered about $150,000 worth of damage and 21 people are out of their homes.

An investigation is underway.

