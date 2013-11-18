Medical Examiner: Six possible overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County this weekend

"There is a heroin epidemic in Ohio," said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Monday in a news conference to announce disturbing new figures about the use of heroin in the state.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will announce a new effort aimed at combating the growing epidemic of heroin overdoses, addiction, and trafficking in the state this morning. Attorney General DeWine

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner tells 19 Action News that there were as many as six possible overdose deaths over this past weekend.

At this time, the Medical Examiner is unable to identify these individuals as these cases are under investigation and awaiting confirmed testing.

It is unclear at this time, what the causes were in each case, however, the Medical Examiner and its Regional Forensic Laboratory will expedite testing in these cases to determine causes and manners of death at the earliest possible time.

Individuals using drugs and their friends and family should be aware of the increased number of fatalities, in light of the ongoing heroin epidemic in the county. They should also watch for excessive sleepiness and breathing problems and seek emergency intervention as soon as possible.

Individuals using drugs should be aware that there is NO safe dose of heroin. Should they choose to use heroin, some practices have been shown to reduce the risk of death are:

Not mixing with other drugs or alcohol reduces overdose risk;

Use smaller doses, especially if returning to use after any period of sober time;

Use around other people who may be able to help if something goes wrong

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.