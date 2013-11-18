Above and Beyond: Cleveland cop helps sickly pregnant dog

A Cleveland police officer going above and beyond the call of duty for a pregnant stray dog.

Officer John Lyons works 3rd shift and when he comes across stray dogs, he brings them back to the jail until his shift is over and then makes it his personal mission to find these unwanted pups loving homes.

While on his beat last week, Officer Lyons found a sickly pregnant dog and brought her to his home so he could care for her. Early this morning, the dog gave birth to a litter of pups, and is doing well.

Thank you for all you do, Officer John Lyons.

Anyone who would like to make a donation may do so by mailing it to 4561 W.192 Cleveland, Ohio 44135.

