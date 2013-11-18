Former University of Akron student murdered in home invasion

A former University of Akron student and track athlete was murdered during a home invasion in Springfield Township, Hamilton County, just north of Cincinnati.

Vincent Turnage, 19, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a home in the 1100 block of Tassie Lane.





According to police, the intruders stated they were a part of the SWAT team and demanded drugs and money. Six people were in the home at the time of the intrusion.





Turnage was shot as he tried to leave.





Turnage was last enrolled at the University of Akron in the spring of 2013. He was not enrolled this fall.





No arrests have been made in the case.





Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at (513) 729-1300 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

