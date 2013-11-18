Woman robbed of I-phone in Akron

Police Officers are looking for the young suspect who stole a woman's I-phone.

This happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday.





The victim, a 21-year-old woman, tells Akron Police was standing near a business in the 800 block of West Market Street when she was approached by the suspect.





He shoved the victim against the building and took her I-phone before fleeing on foot.





The suspect is 13 - 15 years old, 5'06" - 5'08", 130 - 140 lbs., and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, khaki colored pants and flip-flops with white socks.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police



