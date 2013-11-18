Good police work and smart teenager!

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and other city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new 3rd District Police headquarters. It will be located at 4501 Chester Avenue in Cleveland. The new building will be three floors totaling 61,413 square feet and cost $16.8 million dollars.

A Cleveland 2nd District Police Officer catches a home invasion suspect, after a 15-year-old girl calls 911.

This happened on Sunday afternoon on Fulton Road in Old Brooklyn.





The teenager was home alone when the suspect broke into her house. She hid in a closet and called 911.





Officer Dave Kornatowski responded quickly and entered the front door, announced himself, and the girl came out of the closet.





As the Officer was getting the information, they both looked out of the window and discovered the suspect loading the stolen merchandise in his vehicle.





Officer Kornatowski was able to get outside and arrest the suspect before he could flee in the vehicle.





The suspect's name is not yet being released.

