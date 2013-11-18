Man shot in parking lot of Akron bar

Shortly before 3:00 Sunday morning, Akron Police Officers responded to the El Camaleon Nightclub, located at 1079 South Arlington Street, for a fight with shots being fired.

While officers were on scene, they became aware of a shooting victim at Akron City Hospital.





The victim, a 37 year old man, was shot in the arm while sitting in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of the club.





The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.





There are no arrests.

