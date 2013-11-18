WANTED: Manhunt underway for pistol-packing Arin Burton

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Arin Burton.

Burton is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives.

Burton is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On 08/07/13, Cleveland Police approached Burton and it was discover that he was allegedly carrying a handgun. Cleveland Police arrested Burton and the case was indicted federally on 08/28/13.

Burton is a 26 year old black male standing approximately 5'06" and weighing 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Burton is believed to be hiding somewhere in Cleveland. He also has a previous address near the 15900 block of Corsica Ave. in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Arin Burton, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

