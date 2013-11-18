Chud backs Campbell, moves on to Steelers

Berea, OH (WOIO) - One day after watching his team collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski threw his support behind quarterback Jason Campbell again, and said the team will move forward and start concentrating on the Steelers.





"Yeah, as I mentioned before, you're not always going to play great every game", Chudzinski said in regards to how Campbell played. "Really, the key, you look at the last three games that Jason's played have been against three very good defenses. I thought he played particularly well the other two games. He's the first one to say he needs to do better. As I've said many times before, the key to quarterback and that position is how guys bounce back when they're having some adversity or don't play as well as they would have liked."





Campbell was 27 of 56 for 248 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions in the 41-20 loss.





The loss leaves the Browns 4-6, and tied with the Steelers and Ravens, with Pittsburgh coming to Cleveland on Sunday.





Copyright 2013 WOIO All rights reserved.



