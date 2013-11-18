ALERT: Police searching for missing Lorain teen

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued by Lorain County 911 for the following regions: statewide while this is not an Amber Alert, the child is believed to be in danger.

Taylor M. Opel is possibly with her non-custodial mother, Joy Hunt. The 15-year old is 5'2" and weighs 110 lbs.

Joy is 37 years old, 5'2" tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Their possible destination is Indiana.

She was last seen on unknown street in the city of Lorain at 10/17/2013 4:55:30 p.m..

If you have any information give Lorain Police a call.

copyright 2013 woio. All rights reserved.