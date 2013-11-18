Jay Cutler still considered week to week

Coach Marc Trestman announced that Jay Cutler is still being considered week to week with the ankle injury that kept him out against Baltimore and that he won't play in St. Louis. McCown has played well and clearly has a strong command of the offense, something he hopes keeps the team victorious until Cutler is ready to step back into the lineup.

"I have said this over and over again, I'm the backup quarterback on this team," McCown said, via the Chicago Tribune. The way that I serve my team is to play when the starter is not healthy. Jay is our starting quarterback, there is no doubt about that. So for me, I need to serve our team, in my role. Hopefully whenever Jay is healthy, we are still in a position to get everything we want to get accomplished and done when he takes back over. That's my mindset."

