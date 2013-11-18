Walden suspended one game after head butt

The NFL has suspended Colts linebacker Erik Walden one game for applying a head butt to Titans tight end Delanie Walker, after Walden removed Walker's helmet by the face mask during a play.

Walden has the right to appeal the suspension, and it will be handled by Ted Cottrell or Matt Birk.

The suspension could have been, and arguably should have been, longer. The infraction happened after the whistle, and it involved a player's head.

The process presumably will be expedited, with a decision possibly coming by Wednesday, so that Walden will be able to participate in practice as Indy prepares to play the Cardinals in Arizona.

