Lebron looking to be part owner of a new MLS team with Beckham

LeBron James is obviously looked at as the best player in the NBA. One thing that is synonymous with being at the top of the mountain is the money made along the way. James is quickly becoming one of the richest athletes that we've ever seen, he has already earned hundreds of millions of dollars from endorsement deals and other business ventures.





Monday James confirmed that he is interested in exploring partnership with former soccer star David Beckham to bring a new Major League Soccer franchise to the city of Miami. Beckham has been looking for a city to introduce a new team and hopes to have a clear cut plan by the end of the 2013. Miami looks to be a place of interest to Beckham as he was in town last week to take a look at Marlins Park and FIU's football stadium as possible temporary homes for a new team. MLS would want the ownership to build a new soccer only stadium if a franchise is awarded to Beckham and Miami. Lebron already owns part of the English Premier League's Liverpool FC soccer team.





This may mean that LeBron has no plans of changing teams after his current contract comes up this summer. As James diversifies his business portfolio in the Miami area, it's possible that he has long term plans in the city. He also may just want to add to the sports scene in Miami, or possibly give them the lovely parting gift of a brand new soccer team if he does indeed leave next season.





