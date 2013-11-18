GOBROWNS: Most popular Cleveland Browns jersey's

On Sunday when the Browns are playing fans show there support by wearing a team jersey.

Jennifer, a Browns fan, says, "I wear them both at home and at the games."

The Browns jersey is very popular and Nick Wagner, a longtime fan says, "Any of those dominant players that really speak volumes for the city and actually represent the city well."

And they sell a lot at Cardboard Heroes at the Strongsville Mall.

They are constantly restocking and Nick says he knows why, "The history of the Browns whether they win or lose still represent."

The most popular by far is Joe Haden and Joe Thomas does ok. But still number one Bernie Kosar.

What about our new quarterback Jason Campbell?

Nick Wagner from Cardboard Heroes says they don't have any and this is why, "We've yet to cover the new quarter back we weren't anticipating carrying a third string guy. So we didn't make that investment."

He says that Brandon Weedens jersey even at 50% off it doesn't sell.

Nick adds, "No one wants to touch it."

