Reward offered in teen pistol-whip attack

A teenager was attacked while walking home from the library on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hinsdale and Wrenford in South Euclid.

The South Euclid Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for an armed robbery that resulted in a 15 year old being beaten and subsequently hospitalized.

It happened on Sunday October 27th, 2013 at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The victim was walking in the area of Wyncote and Wrenford Roads when he was approached by two males. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and told the victim to give him his wallet.

The suspects struck the victim multiple times and fled the area, with the victim's wallet.

The suspects are described as black males, approximately 17 - 20 years of age.

One of the suspects may have a mole or skin blemish on the right side of his nose. Anybody with information is asked to contact the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234.

