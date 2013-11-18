LeBron James continues to keep his promise to his high school alma mater

Back in 2012, NBA champion LeBron James made a promise to his high school, St. Vincent – St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, to outfit every athletic team with new Nike uniforms. Following the first fall sports unveiling in August, the LeBron James Family Foundation today debuted the brand new winter sports uniforms at a formal presentation at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn. More than 120 student athletes from the school's winter sports teams including men and women's basketball, wrestling, and men and women's bowling were on hand, a long with their coaches, for the official uniform roll out.

"As an athlete, I think if you look good and feel good, you'll play good. That's why I'm excited to keep this promise and help all of St. V's student athletes look and feel their best with these new uniforms," said LeBron James, STVM class of 2003. "Even though I can't be there for the unveiling, I'm always thinking about and representing the Irish."

The custom, fitted Nike winter sports uniforms, executed in partnership with BSN SPORTS, are the latest installment of LeBron's promise kept to the school, which also includes a $1 million dollar renovation of the gymnasium that will open its doors in December.

"It truly is remarkable how committed LeBron is to the entire St. V community, and you can see our athletes beaming with pride every time they put on these uniforms," said Patty Burdon of St. Vincent – St. Mary. "We could never thank LeBron enough for all the wonderful things he has done for our students and our school. He knows that he always has a home here with us."

"The St. Vincent – St. Mary community is such a big part of who LeBron is, that it is extremely important to him and his Foundation to follow through on every promise he made to them," said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. "As you can see on his wrist every day, promises are not something LeBron takes lightly. We are simply following his lead in making a difference in the Akron community, and we will see to it that every single promise is fulfilled."

The next and final STVM Nike uniform unveiling is scheduled for the spring of this school year.

For more information about LeBron's I PROMISE give and other Foundation information, please visit www.lebronjamesfamilyfoundation.org or follow all the latest news and events on Twitter @LJFAMFoundation.

