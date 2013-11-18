Ozzie Newsome finally heading home

Former Cleveland Browns' tight end and Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newson is finally heading home. The Ravens announced Monday that the 57 year old Newsome was on his way to Baltimore and that he was "feeling fine."





Newsome left Soldier Field in Chicago in an ambulance shortly after the Ravens played the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He also missed the flight back home with the team after a doctor reccommended that Ozzie not fly and undergo testing at the hospital. Newsome told the Baltimore Sun that his tests came back normal and that he would return to the office Monday to watch game film.





On Sunday, a reporter tweeted that he was in an elevator with Newsome and that the GM was "sweating profusely." Later on Sunday the Ravens officially stated that "Ozzie Newsome did not feel well after today's game. These events all came after nearly two hours of bad weather delays due to tornado warnings and high winds in Chicago.





