Kobe cleared to play

The Lakers finally got some good news regarding future hall of famer Kobe Bryant over the weekend. Seven months after suffering a torn achilles tendon, Bryant is fully medically cleared to resume all basketball activities.





Bryant returned to practice on Saturday and participated in 5-on-0 drills and half court drills with his teammates. Bryant has no restrictions moving forward with the rehab process from his injury. Lakers' center Jordan Hill said "he looked real good, he was going real hard. I though he wasn't going to be able to go that hard but he was really pushing it. And, I know he's not ready yet but he's coming along and he should be ready pretty soon."





The lakers last played on Sunday and don't play again until Friday when they host the Golden State Warriors. It's still unknown when Bryant will make his return to the court, being fully cleared and having no restrictions, he should be back to a game fairly soon. The Lakers will have another home game this Sunday against the Sacramento Kings before departing for a three game road trip to close out November.





