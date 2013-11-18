Beachwood Place expansion draws large crowd to city council meeting

There was a large crowd inside Beachwood City council chambers Monday night, more than 100 people were in attendance.

Some residents were concerned that residential land would be rezoned for commercial use for the Beachwood Place expansion.

The council did approved zoning changes that will allow the owners of the mall to expand and an area with single family homes can now be used for commercial purposes.

The planned addition would add 77,000 square feet of retail space that would be located between Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

The expansion also would include three new high-end restaurants, including Capital Grille and Seasons 52.



The city council heard more than an hour of public comments and then discussed the expansion for another hour.

