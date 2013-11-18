Omar Vizquel headed to Detroit

Former Cleveland Indians' all-star shortstop Omar Vizquel is back in the AL Central. This time he will be part of the Detroit Tigers new coaching staff led by manager Brad Ausmus. Vizquel was hired as the first base coach Monday and will also serve as infield and base running coach as well.





Vizquel, 46 years old, played 23 Major League seasons for six different teams including a 10 year stay with the Cleveland Indians from 1994-2004. During that run the Indians made two appearances in the World Series (1995, 97). Vizquel also won eight straight Gold Glove awards and made all three of his all-star appearances while with the Indians. He is the Major League record holder for career fielding percentage by a shortstop with over 1,000 games at the position. He played his last Major League season in 2012 with the Toronto Blue Jays before retiring.





Also announced Monday, the Tigers also hired former all-star first baseman Wally Joyner as hitting coach. Joyner played 16 seasons with five teams in the Major Leagues and is a career .289 hitter with over 1,000 RBI's in his career. He served as the assistant hitting coach to the Philadelphia Phillies from 2012-13 before being hired as hitting coach with the Tigers.





