Cano wants $310 million over 10 years

If infinity were an acceptable answer to describe how far apart free agent second baseman Robinson Cano and the Yankees are on contract talks, infinity is what the headlines would read. Cano is asking for $310 million over 10 years, the Yankees offered Cano a seven year deal a few weeks ago, reportedly worth $160 million. Both sides are holding steady at their figures and the Yankees are not making any progress re-signing Cano who had a .314 batting average and hit 27 home runs in 2013 for the Bronx Bombers.





Cano is clearly the consensus top player in the free agent market this off season, and with the stall in contract talks, he is testing the market for other teams. Cano has played for the Yankees since his Major League debut in 2005, but that could come to an end very soon if the two sides can't negotiate a deal. No teams have publicly shown interest for Cano, but a player of his magnitude will certainly draw interest.





The Yankees have been looking around for other options at second base for next year, showing interest in Cincinnati Reds' second baseman Brandon Phillips, who appears to be available. They have signed Brendan Ryan for infield depth and are also pursuing Stephen Drew and Jhonny Peralta, who both can play third base or shortstop. Drew can also play second base, but depending on Derek Jeter's health and what happens with Alex Rodriguez's Biogenesis suspension, the Yankees may need to look at the left side of their infield.





Rap mogul Jay Z has been intimately involved with these contract talks, as Cano was the inaugural client for Roc Nation Sports, a new sports agency run by Jay Z. Brodie Van Wagenen is the man who is primarily working on the Cano dealings for Roc Nation Sports, though Jay Z is far from a figurehead. Van Wagenen stated on MLB Network Radio Sunday that Jay Z has been "intimately involved in all areas" of the negotiations. Jay is a very, very successful businessman, who has a keen understanding of value, a keen understanding of brands, and a keen understanding of what this player, Robinson Cano wants to accomplish in his career."





