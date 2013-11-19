SHOW US YOUR SELFIE! 'Selfie' named word of the year - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Oxford dictionaries has named the 2013's word of the year - SELFIE!

'Selfie' is a very popular trend. In case you don't know, 'selfie' is a picture you take of yourself with a smartphone or webcam and then upload to a social media site.

19 Action News wants to see your 'selfie!' Send your shot to pics@19actionnews.com and we will upload it to our 'selfie' sideshow. 

