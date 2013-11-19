Benjamin Beers accused of fighting Mentor cops while armed - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man armed with knife accused of fighting Mentor cops

Benjamin Beers (Source: Mentor Police Facebook) Benjamin Beers (Source: Mentor Police Facebook)
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

An armed Mentor man is charged with assaulting two police officers.

Cops were called to Lanmark Drive to investigate a man allegedly stealing from parked cars just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, an officer detained an intoxicated Benjamin Beers, 18. Beers started to fight the officer. He then began to fight with a second officer, punching and elbowing each of the officers. The officers had to use a Taser to subdue Beers.

Beers was also found to be in possession of a knife.

He was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and various other crimes.

