Berea: Church Street Ministries worried about fulfilling increased holiday need

Church Street Ministries in Berea has provided help to the community for nearly 30 years. But but now, there is concern over the upcoming need for the holidays.

Last year, the non-profit organization helped over 1,000 people during the holiday season.

Now, with Thanksgiving a little over a week away, Director of Outreach Frannie Millward is unsure if she will be able to fulfill all of her clients' request for food assistance this holiday season.

"We started getting calls in early October about holiday food," said Millward. "Then came the food stamp cuts at the beginning of November, and the announcement that many more people will be disqualified from the food stamp program all together effective the first of the year."

Millward is very concerned about her clients, and is adamant that those in need of food are not people looking for a handout.

"Most of these people are laid off, disabled or ill," she said. "And many of them are grandparents who have recently taken on the responsibility of raising their grandchildren. They don't want a handout, they are worried about their family...they come into my office and cry...they are losing hope."

Most needed food items are turkeys, hams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, soups, canned fruit, cereal, tuna, boxed macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce. Also needed are toilet paper, diapers and personal hygiene items.

Donations of food are accepted at Church Street Ministries' headquarters at 398 W. Bagley Rd., Suite #11-12. Cash and check donations are also accepted as well as gift cards from grocery stores. All donations are tax deductible.

The agency is located next to McDonald's and across the street from Marc's. Interested donors can also contact Millward or associate director Jeff Jackson at 440-826-4603.

