Prison for reckless, unlicensed driver who killed two on I-77

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified two people were killed in a multi-car crash in Broadview Heights on Tuesday morning.

Police in Broadview Heights have arrested a man in connection with the double fatal accident that happened on I-77.

Prison for a reckless, unlicensed driver who caused a double fatal accident on I-77 in April.

Antony Ford, 22, was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Ford was recklessly operating his vehicle on I-77 southbound near Broadview Heights when he swerved his vehicle across three lanes of traffic and onto the shoulder of the highway. As he attempted to swerve back onto the highway, he lost control of his vehicle traveling at 87 miles per hour, striking a box truck. The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and veer across the left lanes of the highway. The box truck crashed through a guard rail into the northbound lanes and became airborne before striking a Honda Civic and rolling over.

A multi-car accident then resulted from other drivers swerving to avoid impact with the other two vehicles. The driver of the box truck and the driver of the Honda Civic were pronounced dead at the scene, and numerous other injuries were sustained by drivers and passengers involved in the multi-car accident.

At the time of the accident, Ford had been driving with a suspended license.

On October 16, Ford pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide with forfeiture specifications and one count of aggravated vehicular assault.

