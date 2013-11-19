Homicide: Medical Examiner identifies woman found in burning home

A woman's body was found Friday inside a house on Cleveland's east side that had been damaged by fire, authorities said.

Police say woman's body found in burning home had blunt force trauma

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the woman found dead inside a burning Cleveland home.

The body of Davida Burns, 42, was found in the basement of the burning home on East 121st Street last Friday.

The Cleveland woman had blunt force trauma to her head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

