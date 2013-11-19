Heinz looks to expand frozen foods plant in Stark County

Some good economic news for Stark County.

Heinz wants to expand it's frozen foods processing plant in Massillon.

The city's offered Heinz a nine-year, job-creation, tax credit.

City council will consider the deal next month. If it's approved, the expansion will go forward, and it could created almost 250 new jobs over the next three years.

