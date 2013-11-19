Mostly Sunny, Cleveland Turkey Trot, Send Us Your "Selfie", Win Cavs Tickets

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny Afternoon. Mostly Sunny Afternoon. High: 40 TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly Clear. LOW: 26 WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 47

Over 8,000 runners and spectators are expected to line the streets of downtown Cleveland at Public Hall Thanksgiving morning for the 32nd Annual Cleveland Turkey Trot presented by Fleet Feet Sports. This holiday tradition includes a 5 mile run as well as a 1 Mile Fun run, both fabulous events perfect for everyone in the family. Singing the National Anthem before the start of the 5 Mile race will be Carrie Vieweg, a McDonald's crewperson from Concord Township, who has a chance to advance to the Voice of McDonald's global competition in Orlando, Florida in April 2014. Race day festivities also include music and refreshments, ribbons given to all participants in the 1 mile fun run, costume contests, random prizes including pumpkin pies, gift cards, Fleet Feet discounts and more. Leading the 1 Mile Fun Run will be Sully, the Lake Erie Monsters mascot and members of the Monster Dance Team. Oxford dictionaries has named the 2013's word of the year - SELFIE! 'Selfie' is a very popular trend. In case you don't know, 'selfie' is a picture you take of yourself with a smartphone or webcam and then upload to a social media site. 19 Action News wants to see your 'selfie!' Send your shot to pics@19actionnews.com and we will upload it to our 'selfie' sideshow.



Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager