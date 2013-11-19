Stabbing suspect arrested in drug deal gone bad

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a fugitive wanted in a violent drug deal gone bad.

Troy Adamini, 23, was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home in the 4600 block of W. 47th Street in Cleveland.

Adamini was wanted for felonious assault from an incident that occurred on August 26 in Sheffield Lake where he allegedly stabbed a male in the back during a drug deal gone bad.

Monday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force added Adamini to the most wanted "Dangerous Dozen" list. The NOVFTF received an anonymous text tip late Monday night with information placing the fugitive at a home in Cleveland, where he had been hiding out to avoid arrest.

Adamini was located in the home and arrested without incident. Also located and arrested was Adamini's girlfriend, Brittany Holstein, 20, wanted by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office for obstruction of justice charges stemming from the same incident with Adamini.

Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene of the arrest. Both were transported to the Lorain County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411). Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

