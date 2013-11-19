Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park announces grand opening date - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park announces grand opening date

NORTHFIELD, OH (WOIO) -

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park has announced its grand opening date!

The doors will open on December 18, inviting guests to play, dine and win in a thrilling gaming and entertainment atmosphere. Its rock spirit and limitless energy make for a perfect pairing with Northfield Park's world-famous racetrack.

The highly anticipated entertainment destination will serve world-class gaming both inside the impressively large Rocksino and outside in the open air.

