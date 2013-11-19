Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park announces grand opening date

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park has announced its grand opening date!

The doors will open on December 18, inviting guests to play, dine and win in a thrilling gaming and entertainment atmosphere. Its rock spirit and limitless energy make for a perfect pairing with Northfield Park's world-famous racetrack.

The highly anticipated entertainment destination will serve world-class gaming both inside the impressively large Rocksino and outside in the open air.

